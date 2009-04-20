Cecilia Clementi Wins Hackerman Award

CECILIA CLEMENTI, assistant professor of chemistry at Rice University, is the winner of the 2009 Norman Hackerman Award in Chemical Research for her innovative contributions to the molecular biophysics of protein dynamics.
The Robert A. Welch Foundation gives the $100,000 award annually to honor promising Texas college and university scientists who are age 40 or younger.
Clementi and her colleagues are trying to identify the minimum number of parameters that can characterize a protein and thus predict the way in which it will operate.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter