Contraceptive Correction

IN HIS EDITORIAL reviewing the history of oral contraceptives, Rudy Baum inaccurately states that norethindrone was the basis for the first such product (C&EN, Sept. 22, 2008, page 5).
Norethynodrel, not norethindrone, was the basis for the first oral contraceptive. The former substance, together with a small amount of mestranol, was marketed in 1960 by G. D. Searle & Co. under the trade name Enovid. The product based on norethindrone, also containing a small amount of mestranol, was not marketed until three years later, in 1963, by the Ortho Division of Johnson & Johnson under the trade name Ortho Novum.
Raphael Pappo
Elliot Schubert
San Diego
