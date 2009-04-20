Cooperative Research Awardees Announced

ROBERT M. WAYMOUTH, Robert Eckles Swain Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University, and James L. Hedrick, a member of the research staff at IBM Almaden Research Laboratories, are the recipients of the Cooperative Research Award in Polymer Science & Engineering, presented by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
The award recognizes sustained, intensive cooperative research between academic and industrial scientists. Waymouth and Hedrick collaborated on the development of new catalysts for polymer synthesis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter