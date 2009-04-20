Creditors Give Georgia Gulf A Break

Georgia Gulf has received amendments from its creditors that will allow it to delay interest payments on two of its bonds for about a month. As a result, the company didn't pay $34 million in interest that was due on April 15. The polyvinyl chloride maker has been treading water since it bought Royal Group, a Canadian building products maker, in October 2006 on the eve of the housing crash. The company says it has about $100 million of liquidity—cash plus available credit—to run its business.
