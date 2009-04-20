DuPont Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave

Because of the continued poor global economy, DuPont has asked salaried and professional employees worldwide to voluntarily take unpaid time off during the remainder of 2009. About 75 senior leaders have already agreed to take three weeks off without pay. The company has asked other employees to take the equivalent of two weeks off without pay. The last time DuPont called for employees to take unpaid leave was during the Great Depression.
