Eli Lilly Young Investigator Awardees Announced

CHRISTOPHER P. JARONIEC, assistant professor of chemistry at Ohio State University, and Aaron Wheeler, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Toronto, are the recipients of the Young Investigator Award presented by the Analytical Chemistry Academic Contact Committee of Eli Lilly & Co. Each recipient will receive an unrestricted grant of $50,000 per year, renewable for a second year.
Jaroniec’s research is on the development of multidimensional NMR techniques. Wheeler’s work is on the development of lab-on-a-chip for high-throughput bioanalysis.
