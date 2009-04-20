Esselen Award To Chad Mirkin

CHAD A. MIRKIN, George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the 23rd Gustavus J. Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section.
The award honors outstanding scientific achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and has thereby communicated positive values of the chemical profession. It honors the memory of Esselen, past chair of the Northeastern Section and founder of Esselen Research Corp.
Mirkin is being recognized for his invention of the polyvalent oligonucleotide nanoparticle conjugate, pioneering the use of nanoparticles in biodiagnostic systems.
