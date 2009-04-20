Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Improved Nanowire-Cell Connections

Versatile new design allows individual cells to be oriented over nanowire transistor arrays for better recording of the cells' electrical activity

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
In this experimental setup, thin sheets of heart cells are laid on top of nanowire transistor arrays.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
In this experimental setup, thin sheets of heart cells are laid on top of nanowire transistor arrays.

It's already possible to connect tiny transistors fabricated from nanowires or carbon nanotubes directly to cells to record the cells' electrical activity. The procedure opens the way to fundamental biophysical studies of different types of cells and holds promise for new sorts of medical monitoring and treatment. Charles M. Lieber and colleagues at Harvard University have now increased the flexibility and versatility of such systems by creating arrays of nanowire transistors, which allows them to orient individual cells over specific nanowires and monitor electrical signals from several cells simultaneously (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0902752106). The researchers first prepared cultures of heart muscle cells on thin, optically transparent polydimethylsiloxane sheets. After orienting the sheets with subcellular resolution over silicon nanowire transistor arrays, the investigators recorded a variety of high-quality electrical signals from the different cells with "good spatial and temporal resolution," the team writes. Zhong Lin Wang, a materials science and engineering professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, calls the research a "very exciting" development in the integration of nanowire nanotechnology and bioscience.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing complex structures with conducting polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wiring Up Living Tissue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teri Odom Receives Akron Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE