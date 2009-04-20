Inorganic Nanoscience Award To Charles Lieber

CHARLES M. LIEBER, Mark Hyman Jr. Professor of Chemistry at Harvard University, is the winner of the 2009 Inorganic Nanoscience Award presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellent research. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter.
Lieber pioneered the synthesis and characterization of a range of nanoscale materials. He has also developed methods of hierarchical organization of semiconducting nanoscale wires and demonstrated their application in such areas as nanocomputing, biological and chemical sensing, and neurobiology.
Lieber will receive the award, which consists of a plaque and $3,000, at the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., in August.
