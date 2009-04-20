Invista Pays Emissions Fine

Invista will pay a $1.7 million fine and spend up to $500 million to resolve 680 environmental violations it reported to EPA after its 2004 acquisition of DuPont's former textile and polymers business. According to the Department of Justice, the emission reductions resulting from these violation corrections will have annual human health benefits valued at more than $325 million. Invista, which is owned by Koch Industries, sued DuPont in March 2008 over the violations, seeking compensatory damages of at least $800 million and punitive damages. The suit is still pending.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter