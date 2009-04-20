J&J And Amgen Cut Staff In U.S.

Johnson & Johnson will eliminate about 900 positions in its Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals division. The cutbacks, which will mainly affect U.S. salespeople, represent about 6% of the division's staff. Meanwhile, Amgen will consolidate its clinical manufacturing operations in Thousand Oaks, Calif., eliminating 100 positions at a facility in Bothell, Wash. The Bothell facility, which came with Amgen's 2002 acquisition of Immunex, will continue to house oncology research in conjunction with a center in Seattle.
