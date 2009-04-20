Lori Koss Is Heller Award Winner

LORI KOSS, a teacher at Magnificat High School, in Rocky River, Ohio, is the recipient of the 2009 Irene C. Heller Award given annually by the ACS Cleveland Section to an outstanding high school chemistry teacher. The award consists of a certificate and $1,000.
In addition to her outstanding service in the classroom, Koss serves as a coach for the Magnificat Science Olympiad team, which has qualified for the statewide tournament four times in a row under her supervision.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter