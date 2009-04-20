NIH To Fund Large-Scale Projects

NIH will spend approximately $200 million of its $10 billion economic stimulus money on large-scale, high-impact ideas that will spur growth and investment in biomedical R&D. The Research & Research Infrastructure Grand Opportunities program will target projects that address a specific research question or create a unique infrastructure or resource that will accelerate scientific progress. The funds, which are part of the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act, will support selected projects for two years without the expectation of money beyond that period. “With this new program, we will support large biomedical and biobehavioral research endeavors that will benefit from a significant two-year jumpstart in funds and are ready for immediate implementation,” Acting NIH Director Raynard S. Kington said in a statement. Examples of projects that could be funded by this program include the evaluation of the safety of engineered nanomaterials and the development of multifunctional particles for chemical agent delivery.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter