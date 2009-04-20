National Meeting Talks Online

A link to videos of selected talks presented during the recent ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City has been added to the ACS homepage: www.acs.org (click on the "Nanoscience" box). The talks are from some of the symposia presented as part of the nanoscience meeting theme, including MIT materials scientist Angela Belcher's keynote address. Videos have been posted of talks from "The Plenary Symposium on Challenges in Nanoscience," "Frontiers in Imaging Biological Nanostructures," "Nano Meets Neuro," "Genetically Designed Molecular Materials," "Chemical Methods of Nanofabrication," and "Molecular Rotors & Motors." A video of M. Frederick Hawthorne's Priestley Address is also posted.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter