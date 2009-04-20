Advertisement

New Lectureship In Chemical Biology Available

April 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 16
ACS’s Division of Biological Chemistry and ACS Chemical Biology are offering a new lectureship to honor the contributions of an individual who has had a major impact on scientific research in chemical biology.

The award consists of a specially designed lectureship hosted by the Division of Biological Chemistry, a cash award, a plaque, and travel expenses to the annual spring ACS national meeting. The inaugural award will be presented during the spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco in 2010.

Nomination packages should include the nominee’s curriculum vitae, a letter explaining the nominee’s achievements in chemical biology, and at least two additional letters of support. Send the package as a single PDF file to Martha G. Oakley at oakley@indiana.edu. The subject should read “ACSChemBiol Award.” Nomination packages must be received by June 1.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

