New Products

INSTRUMENTS & LABWARE

Atlas SonoLab System [+]Enlarge

SONIC REACTOR A high-performance, automated ultrasound system for sonocrystallization, sonomilling, and sonochemistry, Atlas SonoLab System offers crystallization control and selectivity of parameters such as particle size, shape, and crystallinity. Automation of crystallization allows more reproducible nucleation. The system can conduct ultrasonic experiments at scales of 100 mL up to 100 L. Syrris, www.syrris.com

AUTOMATION The Syringe-Pro is automated for simultaneous sample preparation and in-line sample analysis of prefilled syringes. The unit can deposit syringe contents; can mix, dilute, dispense, and store the sample; and includes an option for injecting the sample into analysis equipment. Astech Projects, www.astechprojects.com

BAR CODE Laser-etched, two-dimensional, bar-coded storage tubes are available in 96- and 384-well formats. The tubes are made of clarified polypropylene and have a well volume of 35 µL. Optional thermoplastic elastomer caps and foil-sealing options are available. Because the bar codes on the base of the tubes are permanent, individual samples can be tracked and read with any 2-D bar code reader. Matrical Bioscience, www.matrical.com

AIR MONITOR WolfPack is an area monitor for indoor air quality and other environmental monitoring applications. Up to three probes with six sensors each can be installed, and up to 21 parameters can be monitored simultaneously, including total volatile organic compounds, carbon dioxide, relative humidity, particulates, air velocity, and up to 18 specific gases such as CO, O 3 , NH 3 , NO 2 , NO, H 2 S, SO 2 , Cl 2 , HCl, and HCN. GrayWolf Sensing Solutions, www.wolfsense.com

PCR Two instruments, Rotor-Gene Q and QIAgility, are available for PCR cycling. Rotor-Gene Q is a real-time PCR cycler that rotates samples in a moving-air chamber to maintain uniform temperatures. It contains detection optics that can collect light at wavelengths ranging from ultraviolet to infrared for sample monitoring. Interchangeable rotors are available for different sample volumes and tube formats. With a single-channel pipette and the ability to detect liquid levels, QIAgility automates PCR setup and can be used with Rotor-Gene Q. QIAgility can process multiple PCR setups in parallel. Qiagen, www.qiagen.com

CHEMICALS & MATERIALS

ADHESIVE Arcare 92205, for use in in vitro diagnostic devices, is a hydrophilic, porous, pressure-sensitive adhesive that allows passage of fluids and gases. The pores (shown) are 200–500 µm in diameter and uniformly distributed. The adhesive bonds to films, membranes, pads, filters, and plastic parts and is available as both rolled transfer film and coated film. Adhesives Research, www.adhesivesresearch.com

Arcare 92205 [+]Enlarge

LIGAND BINDING Hormone affinity beads are made of cross-linked agarose with covalently attached steroids or other ligands. The beads come in an aqueous slurry and are useful for isolation and purification of receptor proteins, ligand-binding affinity studies, and receptor-ligand complex crystallography studies. Molecular Targeting Technologies, www.mtarget.com

METHYLTRANSFERASE The SAMfluoro S-adenosylmethionine methyltransferase assay detects the activity of SAM methyltransferases fluorometrically and continuously for kinetic studies and inhibitor/activator screening. The kit contains enough reagents for 100 microwell assays. G-Biosciences, www.gbiosciences.com

CLEANER To remove oil, grease, and silicone, the nonflammable aerosol 3M Novec Contact Cleaner Plus is designed for cleaning sensitive electronics such as connectors, printed circuit boards, electromechanical devices, relays, scales, and circuit breakers. The cleaner is compatible with plastics; is fast-drying, noncorrosive, and nonconductive; requires no rinsing; and has little odor. 3M, www.3m.com