Sanofi Will Buy Cancer Drug Firm

In a move to strengthen its oncology portfolio, Sanofi-Aventis has agreed to acquire BiPar Sciences, a biotech company specializing in the development of tumor-selective cancer therapies. Sanofi calls BiPar the leader in the new field of DNA repair with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors. The firm's lead candidate, BSI-201, is a small-molecule drug in Phase II clinical trials for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Depending on the achievement of developmental milestones, the purchase price could reach $500 million.
