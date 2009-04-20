Svilen Bobev Receives ExxonMobil Fellowship

SVILEN BOBEV, assistant professor of solid-state and inorganic chemistry at the University of Delaware, will receive the 2009 ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
The honor is administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry and supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation. It recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution.
Bobev is studying the relationship between composition, structure, and electronic structure in complex intermetallic compounds.
