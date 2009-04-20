Symyx Will Study Heat-Transfer Fluids

The Department of Energy has awarded Symyx Technologies a grant to research advanced heat-transfer fluids for solar-thermal power generation. Using its microscale parallel-experimentation tools, the firm will screen deep eutectic salt formations to find low-melting-point materials capable of withstanding high temperatures. Symyx says such fluids could replace current organic chemical fluids and bring down the cost of solar electricity.
