Undergraduate Environmental Chemistry Awards

THE ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of its 2009 Undergraduate Student Awards in Environmental Chemistry. The annual award is given to students nominated by their college or university for showing excellence in the field of environmental chemistry and science. The award consists of a one-year membership in the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and a certificate.
This year’s winners are Kelly E. Daumit, Seattle University; Ryan Espy, Gustavus Adolphus College; Kavita D. Hardy, Swarthmore College; Jason Krumholt, Louisiana State University; Ashley Mertens, Christopher Newport University; Kevin E. Shuman, Wesley College; Laura K. Simone, Wheeling Jesuit University; and John Stegemeier, Chapman University.
