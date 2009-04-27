Another Epigenetics Agreement Signed

U .K.-based biotech company CellCentric has added two university professors—Ramin Shiekhattar and Luciano Di Croce, both of Barcelona's Center for Genomic Regulation—to its research network. The deal gives CellCentric 25 such agreements with labs around the world. CellCentric says it is building a portfolio of epigenetic-related technologies, including screens and markers. It also has six small-molecule discovery programs under way. Epigenetics is an emerging field investigating the processes that help govern chromatin structure and function, by which cell fate is controlled (C&EN, April 6, page 28).
