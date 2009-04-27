Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Detox Genes Helped Pack Rats Adapt Diet

Pack rats in the Mojave Desert have developed genes coding for liver enzymes that allows the rodents to eat toxic plants during hard times

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Toxic Diet
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Denise Dearing
Creosote bushes are toxic but serve as a staple food for pack rats in the Mojave Desert.
Credit: Denise Dearing
Creosote bushes are toxic but serve as a staple food for pack rats in the Mojave Desert.

Pack rats living in the U.S.'s Mojave Desert are able to survive during hardscrabble times by adapting to a diet of toxic plants. A research team led by biologist M. Denise Dearing of the University of Utah has pinpointed a set of the rodent's genes that code for the production of liver enzymes that make this diet-switching possible (Mol. Ecol., DOI: 10.1111/j.1365- 294X.2009.04171.x). Pack rats normally eat "mildly toxic" juniper bushes supplemented with seasonal plants. But when creosote bushes gradually replaced juniper in the Mojave Desert some 10,000 years ago, pack rats there began feeding on the leaves of creosote bushes, which contain resinous compounds that are highly toxic to mammals. Dearing's team used a microarray screening technique to sift through the genomes of pack rats from different regions and identified 24 genes in Mojave animals that signal the liver to make detox enzymes when the animals eat creosote leaves. The enzymes modify the toxic compounds so that they are more water soluble and thus excreted quickly. The identified "biotransformation" genes give scientists a better understanding of diet-switching and could be used to modify grazing animals such as cattle and sheep so they can forage on more types of plants, Dearing says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Denise Dearing
A pack rat in the Great Basin region of Utah is surrounded by mildly toxic juniper, which makes up much of its diet.
Credit: Denise Dearing
A pack rat in the Great Basin region of Utah is surrounded by mildly toxic juniper, which makes up much of its diet.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Vestaron works with Berkeley Lights to search for pesticidal peptides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surveying gut bugs in the wild
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cone snails lure prey with faux pheromones

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE