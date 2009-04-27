Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Immune Cells Trigger Pain

Blocking receptors could stop an immune system molecule that contributes to debilitating pain stemming from past nerve damage

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Makoto Tsuda
Nerve damage converts spinal microglia from a resting state (blue) to an activated state (orange) that elicits neuropathic pain.
Credit: Courtesy of Makoto Tsuda
Nerve damage converts spinal microglia from a resting state (blue) to an activated state (orange) that elicits neuropathic pain.

Bouts of neuropathic pain stemming from nerve damage can be provoked by normally innocuous sensations such as the touch of clothing on the skin. Japanese researchers now report that an immune system molecule contributes to the development of this type of sometimes debilitating pain, for which there is no current treatment (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0810420106). Kazuhide Inoue and colleagues at Kyushu University, in Fukuoka, knew from prior studies that the amount of the inflammatory cytokine IFN-γ in the spinal cord increases after a nerve injury. Their new findings show that IFN-γ binds to a receptor on spinal immune cells known as microglia, thereby activating the cells. The researchers believe IFN-γ prompts the cells to increase production of compounds including Lyn tyrosine kinase and the receptor P2X4R, which increases the release of substances such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a protein that normally protects neurons. These changes trigger the hyperexcitability of spinal neurons that leads to neuropathic pain. Inoue and coworkers suggest that blocking IFN-γ signaling in spinal microglia could diminish neuropathic pain while leaving intact the normal pain-signaling pathways that alert a person to a harmful stimulus, such as a hot iron.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting immune cells could relieve chronic pain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pain-Signaling Protein Activates T Cells Too
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Needling Adenosine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE