Academy Elects New Members

THE NATIONAL ACADEMY of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates on April 28 during its 146th annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. active membership in NAS to 2,150 and its foreign membership to 404.
Of those elected, the following are chemists or work in areas related to the chemical sciences:
NEW MEMBERS Lorena S. Beese, Duke University Medical Center; Dennis Dougherty, Caltech; Jay C. Dunlap, Dartmouth Medical School; Juli Feigon, UCLA; Douglas Hanahan, UC San Francisco; Ralph R. Isberg, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Tufts University School of Medicine; V. Craig Jordan, Fox Chase Cancer Center; Michael L. Klein, University of Pennsylvania; Monty Krieger, MIT; Marc R. Montminy, Salk Institute for Biological Studies; François M. M. Morel, Princeton University; Hiroshi Nikaido, UC Berkeley; Daniel G. Nocera, MIT; C. Dale Poulter, University of Utah, Salt Lake City; John W. Sedat, UC San Francisco; Kevan M. Shokat, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and UC San Francisco; Donald G. Truhlar, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; Arieh Warshel, University of Southern California; John D. Weeks, University of Maryland; Jonathan S. Weissman, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and UC San Francisco; S. Lawrence Zipursky, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and UCLA.
FOREIGN ASSOCIATES Ari Helenius, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich; Peter Schuster, Austrian Academy of Sciences, Vienna.
