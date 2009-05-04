Advertisement

8718cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
8718cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
May 4, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 18

Starting from square one, the South African science community is slowly laying the foundation for a biotechnology industry

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 18
Business

Building Brick By Brick

Starting from square one, the South African science community is slowly laying the foundation for a biotechnology industry

Divining The Spliceosome

The missing link between humanity's small genome and huge proteome reveals some secrets

Improving Federal Science

Plans are under way to create a more formal science of science policy

  • Environment

    Wallboard Woes

    Odors and corrosion raise concern over drywall imported from China

  • Business

    Top 50 Chemical Producers

    C&EN's annual ranking of U.S. chemical firms shows early strains from the economy

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Investigative Science

    The FBI Laboratory's chemistry unit helps solve crimes with state-of-the-art technology

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

HIV's Surprise Entrance

New study reveals that the virus infects cells by endocytosis, rather than by fusing to cell membranes

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Barrel Chemistry, Chemistry As Label Art

 

