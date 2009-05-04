Advertisement

May 4, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 18
DuPont shareholders elected Samuel W. Bodman to the company's board during its annual stockholders meeting last week. Bodman, 70, is former U.S. secretary of energy and former CEO of Cabot Corp.

AkzoNobel has acquired Kronochem, the chemical arm of Kronospan, the world's leading producer of wood panels and laminate flooring. Kronochem has wood adhesive operations in the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia. It will work with Akzo's Casco adhesives business.

Elementis has decided to close its chromium chemicals plant in Eaglescliffe, England, by the end of June. In February, the firm said that it began a strategic review of the plant, which employs more than 100 people.

Texas Petrochemicals is reducing headcount and idling C4 processing and butadiene production at its Houston and Port Neches, Texas, plants. The company says the moves will save it $25 million annually.

Ashland's Aqualon functional ingredients business has expanded capacity for Benecel-brand hydroxypropyl methylcellulose in Doel, Belgium. The expansion is devoted to grades of the product used in tablet coating, granulation, and vegetarian capsule production.

Umicore, a catalyst manufacturer, and technology developer Solvias have established a long-term collaboration that will give the companies access to each other's asymmetric catalysis technologies. Solvias designs and makes ligands, and Umicore produces ligand-metal complexes.

Pfizer executive Corey S. Goodman has resigned as president of the firm's Biotherapeutics & Bioinnovation Center, effective May 31. Goodman joined Pfizer in October 2007 to launch the San Francisco-based biotech center. Since then, Pfizer agreed to acquire biotech player Wyeth.

Symyx Technologies has launched a contract development and manufacturing organization charged with helping biopharmaceutical companies move promising drug candidates to clinical trials. The new group builds on Symyx's 2008 acquisition of Integrity Biosolution.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will pay up to $31 million in licensing fees for access to Isis Pharmaceuticals' single-stranded RNAi (ssRNAi) technology. Isis will receive milestones and royalties on any Alnylam ssRNAi-based product developed. The companies have long-standing collaborations, with a cross-licensing pact for double-stranded RNAi and a joint venture, Regulus Therapeutics, for microRNA-targeted drugs.

