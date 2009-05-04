Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Celanese PVOH Business Goes To Japan's Sekisui

Sale price shows decline in business's value since 2000

by Michael McCoy
May 4, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Celanese photo
Celanese will supply raw material vinyl acetate to Sekisui from this plant in Clear Lake, Texas.
Credit: Celanese photo
Celanese will supply raw material vinyl acetate to Sekisui from this plant in Clear Lake, Texas.

Celanese has agreed to sell its polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) business to Japan's Sekisui Chemical for about $173 million. The business, which Celanese owned for nine years, had 2008 sales of about $300 million.

??The deal includes facilities in Calvert City, Ky.; Pasadena, Texas; one unit within a complex in Tarragona, Spain; and resources in the firm's Houston technology center. Water soluble and biodegradable, PVOH is used in applications ranging from textile sizing to seed coating and paper making.

Celanese CEO Dave Weidman says the sale is in keeping with a strategy of focusing on businesses where the company has sustainable competitive advantage. "The transaction increases our flexibility and further focuses our leading, globally integrated acetyl chain," he says.

The price Celanese is getting shows the extent to which the value of at least some chemical assets has fallen. Celanese bought the bulk of PVOH operation from Air Products & Chemicals in 2000, paying $326 million for a business with annual sales of less than $200 million. It later added the Spanish PVOH plant through its 2005 acquisition of Acetex.

Buying the Air Products business was a forward integration move for Celanese. Polyvinyl alcohol is produced by saponifying polyvinyl acetate, which in turn comes from vinyl acetate. Celanese is a major producer of both vinyl acetate and its raw material, acetic acid.

According to Celanese, the agreement with Sekisui includes a long-term supply agreement for vinyl acetate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kemira exits oil and gas chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GE, Kemira Form Water Alliance
Westlake Expands In Europe With PVC Buy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE