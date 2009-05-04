Dow Signs Pact For Novel Methane

Dow Chemical has taken an option to buy methane from GreatPoint Energy, a start-up firm developing hydromethanation technology for catalytically converting coal, coke, and biomass into the gas. Because the process is catalytic, GreatPoint says, it does not produce the nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and particulates associated with the burning of carbon feedstocks. Rather, the firm claims, impurities in its feedstocks are converted into chemical-grade by-products. Dow was a lead investor in a $100 million funding round that GreatPoint completed in 2007.
