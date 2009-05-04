DuPont Gets Nod For Insect Repellant

EPA has registered DuPont's refined catmint oil as a new insect repellant. DuPont says the oil is the first new insect repellant biopesticide registered by the agency in eight years. "This new, natural ingredient is particularly exciting because it repels a broad range of biting insects with effectiveness similar to synthetic ingredients such as DEET," or N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, says Henry Bryndza, director of chemical science and engineering for DuPont central R&D. Raw catmint oil is a skin sensitizer, but DuPont says it developed a refining process for skin-applicable oil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter