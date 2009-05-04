Evonik Starts Up Biodiesel Catalysts

Evonik Industries has completed a sodium methylate plant at its Mobile, Ala., complex. Sodium methylate is a catalyst that helps make biodiesel and glycerin from triglycerides and methanol. The plant, Evonik's first of its kind in the U.S., has a capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year. "In view of the intensive debate on climate protection, we anticipate clear, double-digit growth for the biodiesel market over the medium term," says Klaus Engel, chairman of the executive board at Evonik.
