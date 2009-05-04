Flavor Maker Finds Natural Blue

Wild Flavors says it has developed an acid-stable, naturally derived, blue food coloring. Achieving a nonsynthetic blue colorant for acidic foods and beverages, such as soda, has been difficult because commonly used anthocyanins extracted from fruits and vegetables turn red in acidic environments (C&EN, Dec. 15, 2008, page 18). The company says its new blue, manufactured completely with compounds extracted from fresh fruit, stays true in a pH range of 2.5 to 8.0.
