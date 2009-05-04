Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Judge Throws Out Pesticide Lawsuit

by Marc S. Reisch
May 4, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A California state judge has thrown out two pesticide lawsuits against Dole Foods, Dow Chemical, and American Vanguard. Superior Court Judge Victoria G. Chaney said plaintiffs, their lawyers, testing labs, and Nicaraguan judges "participated in a conspiracy to defraud this court, to extort money from the defendants, and to defraud the defendants." Banana workers who operated plantations for Dole in Nicaragua between 1970 and 1980 claimed they were rendered sterile by the use of the soil fumigant 1,2-dibromo-3-chloropropane (DBCP) supplied by the two chemical firms. After winning millions in damages in a Nicaraguan court, the workers sought to enforce the judgments in the U.S. DBCP was banned by EPA in 1979 because of deleterious human health effects. The judge did not question DBCP's toxicity, but she said, "We'll never know if anybody in Nicaragua was actually injured or harmed by the alleged wrongful conduct of the defendants."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DuPont Loses First PFOA Trial In Ohio
Judge Dismisses Greenpeace Suit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemtura Loses Nafta Trade Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE