Nuclear Now

NEAR MY HOUSE in Westchester County, N.Y., are two nuclear power plants that generate electricity for the entire New York City area. They neither emit CO2 nor pollute the air or water. In France, almost 85% of the electricity is generated in nuclear power plants, and their engineers have constructed a facility to eliminate any risk from the used fuel rods.
Why can't the U.S. follow the French example and generate most of its electricity in nuclear power plants and use the French method for processing used fuel rods?
John H. Weisburger
White Plains, N.Y.
