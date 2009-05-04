Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Stradivarius SchmadIvarius

May 4, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

THE MYSTICISM surrounding instruments by Stradivari and Guarneri is, in my opinion, a way of propping up their prices at auction (C&EN, Feb. 2, page 29).

Sure, these are fine instruments; however, the only time we hear a Stradivarius is when a great musician is playing one. Of course the thing will sound great, but these fine musicians can make a cigar box with strings sound great as well. My 2006 cello puts many of the grand masters to shame, as evidenced by the fact that their owners won't discuss their instruments with me. To date, no one has approached me to run a CAT scan on my 21st-century instrument. Who knows what "differences" will be uncovered? Who cares?

Recently, I've seen a couple of articles describing the application of high-tech probes to grand-master violins. They find differences, but nobody proves causality. Maybe it's asking too much to prove whether the topography of the wood fibers or chemical treatments have anything to do with tonal quality. I maintain close ties with a luthier who informs me that, to this day, violin making remains an art. The name on the label in the box carries some weight, but the proof is still in the playing.

From playing many different cellos lately, ranging from the 18th century to the modern, I can report that the older instruments need a lot of work and care to produce the fine sounds they are capable of making. To bring out their tones, we use modern materials, mainly in the strings, which use materials not found in Stradivari's time, like synthetic nylon cores or tungsten and titanium wrapped by steel. I've tested a number of different strings on my cello and found major tonal differences. The bow also influences the tone, because the tension of the horsehair stretched between two end points allows it to vibrate sympathetically with the instrument—or not.

Bottom line: A Stradivarius or Guarneri is not the be-all and end-all of violins. Most of these instruments incorporate modern materials, either in their strings or in the repair materials, all of which influence their tonal quality, not to mention bow choice. A great instrument can be a few years or a few centuries old, and its quality can only be brought out by the musician. To my thinking, if Stradivarius made 18th-century writing desks, they should be worth millions just because they have his name on them, although nobody would believe you could write the "Great American Novel" on it.

Thomas Zebovitz
Rockville, Md.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stradivari meets science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A guitarist puts picks to the test
The Polybag Solution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE