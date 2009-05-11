Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Capturing Pittcon In Words

May 11, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 19
KUDOS TO DAVID BROCK for his article on the history of Pittcon (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 12). He is a most captivating writer.

I was most impressed with Brock's knowledge of the subject, the way he captured the essence of Pittcon, and the way he wove the story of its growth and changing locations all together. I could not stop reading!

This was one of the best articles I've read in a long, long time. Many thanks for what I know must have been hard work in getting the information, making sense of it, and writing it in such a charming way.

Margaret M. Hall
Pittsburgh

BROCK'S ARTICLE was of particular interest to me. I was involved in the conference organizing committee for 15 years until I left Pittsburgh and then assisted at the conference for another 19. The article is by far the most detailed and accurate description of the history and dynamics of the conference I have seen in print.

It mentions that there are committee members with decades of experience. That is a mild understatement; I believe there are still some with five decades of experience. An important fact I didn't notice in the article is that for years money from the conference has been used to establish scholarship funds and enhance high school and college science programs in western Pennsylvania. Overall, the article was well done.

Peter Castle
Milton-Freewater, Ore.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

