Arkema Restructures In North America

Arkema has begun a round of about 200 layoffs in North America. The company says about half the job cuts will come from business support staff at its offices in Philadelphia and Oakville, Ontario. The other half will come from production workers at six sites in Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. The company isn't planning to permanently close capacity at these plants but will idle production if the need arises, a spokesman says. Arkema says the moves will save it about $40 million by the end of next year.
