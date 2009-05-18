Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8720cov1_monolith2cxd.jpg
8720cov1_monolith2cxd.jpg
May 18, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 20

New instrumentation, materials, and analysis techniques take lab staple into high-performance arena

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 20
Analytical Chemistry

Modernizing TLC

New instrumentation, materials, and analysis techniques take lab staple into high-performance arena

Congress Divided On Patent Reform

The fight to update the U.S. patent system focuses on damage awards

Sales Are Scarce In First Quarter

Chemical firms cling to shrinking profits, look for glimmer of an upturn

  • Business

    Drug Firms Face Down Economy

    Economic repercussions took a toll on first-quarter sales and earnings

  • Biological Chemistry

    Alzheimer's Scary Link To Diabetes

    Disruptions of insulin signaling and glucose regulation contribute to development of Alzheimer's disease

  • Business

    Becoming Life Technologies

    Newlyweds Invitrogen and Applied Biosystems get to know one another

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

DNA's First Language

Behind every sequence of As, Ts, Cs, and Gs is a whole lot of molecular shape, and that's where DNA's business gets done

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Phone Hugs Trees, Money Is Also Green

 

