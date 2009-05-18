Evonik Plans Silane Facility In Japan

Evonik Industries will spend about $170 million to build a facility in Yokkaichi, Japan, for monosilane and fumed silica. Used to deposit silicon in thin-film photovoltaic cells, monosilane is experiencing 20% annual growth, Evonik says. The company already produces monosilane, or SiH4, in Germany as a raw material for polycrystalline silicon and says it has new technology enabling the move into photovoltaic-grade monosilane. Silicon tetrachloride generated as a by-product of the process will be used to make fumed silica.
