GE To Open New Battery Plant

GE is planning to build a battery manufacturing plant near Albany, N.Y., for the company's new transportation battery business. The first product will be a high-energy-density, sodium-based battery for a hybrid locomotive GE will launch in 2010. The factory will have the capacity to produce 900 megawatt-hours of energy storage, or enough for 1,000 hybrid locomotives per year. GE says the initial investment will be $100 million and that it will apply for federal stimulus money from the Department of Energy.
