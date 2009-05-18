Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Jury Acquits W.R. Grace In Asbestos Case

After a three-month trial, firm and executives are cleared on all 10 counts

by Marc S. Reisch
May 18, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Libby, Mont.
Credit: Newscom
Libby, Mont.

A federal jury cleared W.R. Grace and three former executives on all charges of knowingly exposing residents of Libby, Mont., to asbestos and concealing the danger. After a three-month trial and two days of deliberation, the jury effectively repudiated the government's criminal case, filed in 2005.

Between 1963 and 1990, Grace operated a mine in Libby processing vermiculite, a mineral used as a fireproofing agent and soil conditioner. The vermiculite was contaminated with asbestos. At the time Grace and the executives were indicted, the Department of Justice said 1,200 area residents suffered from asbestosis, a progressive disorder in which asbestos fibers damage the lungs and make breathing more and more difficult.

Grace CEO Fred E. Festa insists that Grace and its executives never conspired to either hurt people or skirt the law. "We always believed that Grace and its former executives had acted properly and that a jury would come to the same conclusion," he says.

However, federal prosecutors depicted Grace and its executives as avaricious mine operators who conspired to frustrate government efforts to protect public health and safety. A conviction could have exposed the firm to millions of dollars in fines, and the executives named in the indictment could have faced up to 15 years in jail on the most serious charges.

The Libby trial is only one of Grace's asbestos problems. In 2008, the firm agreed to pay the federal government $250 million for cleanup costs in the Montana town. And it has been under court supervision since it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 under the weight of about 118,000 personal injury claims related to asbestos-containing products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF Faces Lawsuit Over Asbestos
Grace Settles Asbestos Claims
EPA Gets $26 Million From Chemtura

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE