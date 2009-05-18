Nanotech Firms Sign On Licensees

Nano Terra will apply its surface engineering technology to applications of interest to two new industrial partners. The Harvard University spin-off will work with Honeywell Aerospace to fabricate thin films and create functional surfaces for military and commercial use. It will also collaborate with Bayer MaterialScience researchers to create new surface functionalities for polymer, film, and coating materials. Meanwhile, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Nanosys has licensed its nanowire technology to QuantuMDx Group. The U.K.-based device developer will use nanowire-based field-effect transistors as biosensors for sequencing DNA and detecting disease biomarkers.
