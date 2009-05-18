Northfield Closes Blood Replacer Plant

Northfield Laboratories is closing its plant in Mount Prospect, Ill., and laying off its entire staff there, effectively ending its effort to develop a red blood cell substitute. Late last month, the company received a letter from FDA stating that the agency would not approve the product, a chemically modified hemoglobin called PolyHeme. Northfield is one of several firms trying to develop blood substitutes (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 52).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter