Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymer Folding

Hydrogen bonds collapse single polymer chains into nanoparticles

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 18, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This poly(norbornene) polymer utilizes a hydrogen-bonding urethane-ureidopyrimidinone side chain to reversibly fold into a nanoparticle.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This poly(norbornene) polymer utilizes a hydrogen-bonding urethane-ureidopyrimidinone side chain to reversibly fold into a nanoparticle.

BORROWING FROM nature's strategy of using intramolecular interactions to fold and unfold proteins, chemists in the Netherlands have created the first examples of single chains of synthetic polymers that use hydrogen bonding to reversibly fold themselves into well-defined nanoparticles.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

Previously only biopolymers such as proteins and nucleic acids were capable of performing such ordered folding. The ability to control the internal structure of the nanoparticles and their aggregation into organized supramolecular structures in thin films without establishing permanent covalent bonds could open up vast new possibilities in materials science and nanotechnology, the researchers say.

The work, by E. Johan Foster, Erik B. Berda, and E. W. (Bert) Meijer of Eindhoven University of Technology, "is a nice example showing the potential of single-chain polymer nanoparticles in the development of new materials through sophisticated control of supramolecular interactions," observes polymer chemist Sang Youl Kim, of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, in Daejeon, South Korea.

Meijer and coworkers fashioned the nanoparticles from poly(norbornene) diblock copolymers in which the minor block has either a urea or urethane pendant group containing an ureidopyrimidinone moiety (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja901687d). Chemists often use ureidopyrimidinones to assemble supramolecular structures, in part because the groups can dimerize by forming a string of four hydrogen bonds.

When the researchers shine ultraviolet light on dilute solutions of the polymers, a nitrophenyl protecting group drops off the ends of the pendant groups, freeing the ureidopyrimidinones to engage in hydrogen bonding that forms the nanoparticles, which are approximately 20 nm in diameter. Adding a little acid disrupts the hydrogen bonds and permits the polymer chains to expand back to their original random coil form. When the researchers cast films of the nanoparticles, they observed that the nanoparticles can organize into a cross-linked network under the right conditions, just as some proteins can aggregate into large structures such as fibrils.

Craig J. Hawker, director of the Materials Research Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says the discovery "is a great example of pushing the expanding field of single-chain polymer nanoparticles to the next level."

By making the nanoparticles metastable, controlled transitions from weakly interacting nanoparticles to highly entangled linear macromolecules are now possible, Hawker says. These structural transitions can be exploited to deliver small molecules or expose internal functional groups. Such capability exists in natural systems like proteins but is lacking in traditional covalently locked systems, such as cross-linked polymer nanoparticles, he explains.

The Eindhoven research team has an unlimited list of new applications to try, ranging from powder coatings to single-chain enzymelike catalysts to drug delivery, Meijer says. "We are really aiming at closing the gap between polymer random coils and well-defined biomacromolecules," he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid Polymer Blends Covalent And Supramolecular Components
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bold Territory For Polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mimicking Atomic Bonding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE