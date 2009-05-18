Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Tronox Sues Former Parent Kerr-McGee

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 18, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tronox
Tronox produces TiO2, used to make paint white.
Credit: Tronox
Tronox produces TiO2, used to make paint white.

Tronox, one of the world's largest makers of the white pigment titanium dioxide, is suing its former parent, Kerr-McGee, and Kerr-McGee's present owner, oil exploration firm Anadarko Petroleum. In a complaint it filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (where it filed for bankruptcy in January), Tronox says Kerr-McGee defrauded Tronox' creditors when it spun the unit off as an independent company through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2005. "Tronox was doomed to fail at the time of the spin-off, having been grossly undercapitalized, stripped of its most valuable assets and essential cash, and overburdened with legacy environmental, tort, and retiree liabilities," the company said in a statement. Anadarko says it isn't responsible for Tronox' financial condition. "Tronox was solvent and adequately capitalized at the time of its IPO," says an Anadarko spokesman. He points out that the company was able to sell its shares in the IPO, get a line of credit, and issue unsecured bonds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tronox Emerges From Bankruptcy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two Firms Near Bankruptcy Exit
Tronox Files Plan Of Reorganization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE