Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Disulfonimide Design Aids Organocatalysis

Chemists in Germany have designed a binaphthyl-based disulfonimide as a new motif in asymmetric organocatalysis

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 25, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Chemists in Germany have designed a binaphthyl-based disulfonimide as a new motif in asymmetric organocatalysis (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: anie.200901768). The catalyst created by Benjamin List and coworkers of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research helps resolve some challenges for enantioselective organocatalysis, namely identifying new active functional groups, achieving higher catalyst turnover rates, and activating aldehydes. The team zeroed in on the binaphthyl design commonly used for chiral catalysts and selected the disulfonimide as a mimic for triflic-based compounds such as (F3CSO2)2NSi(CH3)3 that are powerful but nonselective acid catalysts. List and coworkers propose that the active catalyst for their system is the N-silyl disulfonimide shown, which forms in situ. The catalyst provided high yields and enantioselectivities for the Mukaiyama aldol reaction in which an aldehyde is coupled with a silylated ketene acetal to form an aldol product. The N-silyl disulfonimide achieved turnover numbers of up to 8,800, which are rare for an organocatalyst and unprecedented for enantioselective Mukaiyama reactions, the researchers note. Their new motif should be useful for asymmetric silicon Lewis acid catalysis and opens the door wider for other enantioselective applications, List adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE