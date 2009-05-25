The New Computing Pioneers
With in-house information technology burdened to the breaking point, the traditionally conservative drug industry is putting cloud computing to the test
May 25, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 21
Deadly adulteration of Chinese milk drives development of analytical methods to detect contaminant in food products
Scientists fill out their toolbox of protein assays to avoid another melamine crisis
Obama's first budget affirms his support for science, particularly in the areas of energy and climate change
For graduate students, it pays to pay attention to patent rights
Eyeing the end of the recession, Süd-Chemie looks to advanced technologies for growth