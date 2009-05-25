Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8721cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
8721cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
May 25, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 21

With in-house information technology burdened to the breaking point, the traditionally conservative drug industry is putting cloud computing to the test

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 21
Pharmaceuticals

The New Computing Pioneers

With in-house information technology burdened to the breaking point, the traditionally conservative drug industry is putting cloud computing to the test

Silver Lining In Melamine Crisis

Deadly adulteration of Chinese milk drives development of analytical methods to detect contaminant in food products

Better Safeguards For The Food Supply

Scientists fill out their toolbox of protein assays to avoid another melamine crisis

  • Environment

    Brighter Times For Federal R&D

    Obama's first budget affirms his support for science, particularly in the areas of energy and climate change

  • Careers

    Patently Ignorant

    For graduate students, it pays to pay attention to patent rights

  • Business

    Catalyst For Change

    Eyeing the end of the recession, Süd-Chemie looks to advanced technologies for growth

Science Concentrates

Policy

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Dispatches From The War On Bugs

 

Job listings

