EU Initiative Awards $337 Million For R&D

A partnership between the European Commission and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries & Associations, a drug industry group, has awarded $337 million for 15 research projects to develop generic and precompetitive knowledge. The call for project proposals attracted about 150 applicants. In this round, the partnership, known as the Innovative Medicines Initiative, will fund consortia—including small and medium-sized enterprises, academic institutions, and regulatory bodies—that will conduct research into areas such as pain management, neurodegenerative disorders, and severe asthma. A second call for proposals will be launched in the fall to fund projects in areas such as oncology, chronic inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases.
