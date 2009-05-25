Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Harry Gray Wins Welch Award

Caltech professor recognized for achievement in basic research

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 25, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Gray
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Welch Foundation
Credit: Courtesy of Welch Foundation

In recognition of his work in inorganic chemistry and renewable fuels, Harry B. Gray, a chemistry professor and founding director of Beckman Institute at California Institute of Technology, has won the 2009 Welch Award in Chemistry. The Welch Foundation, based in Houston, grants the $300,000 award annually to honor lifetime achievement in basic research in chemistry.

Gray is "a gifted researcher, teacher, and statesman for chemistry," foundation Chairman Dennis Hendrix says. "He has touched almost every aspect of inorganic chemistry in his 45-year career and helped cofound the fields of biological inorganic chemistry and inorganic photochemistry," which subsumes subjects such as artificial photosynthesis.

"At a time of life when many are thinking about retirement, Dr. Gray continues to lead the field into new science and new discoveries that will make a major impact," adds James L. Kinsey, chairman of the foundation's scientific advisory board. "In addition to his passion for renewable fuels, he is studying aspects of protein folding that may have implications for Parkinson's disease. He continues to bring imagination and enthusiasm to the pursuit of new knowledge in chemistry."

Born in 1935, Gray earned a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1957 from Western Kentucky College and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Northwestern University in 1960. After postdoctoral work at the University of Copenhagen, he joined the chemistry faculty at Columbia University before moving to Caltech in 1966.

Since then, Gray has devised the ligand field theory of inorganic electronic structures; applied bonding models he developed for inorganic compounds to biological processes; studied electron transfer, respiration, and photosynthesis; and explored renewable energy. He also published 17 books, including several textbooks that have become classics.

"All my work and training in the fundamentals of chemistry—building knowledge and learning techniques over the past 40-plus years—have prepared me for the research I'm doing now that will directly benefit mankind," Gray says. "Chemistry is a science that takes decades to master before you can begin making the big contributions, and that's why the Welch Award, given for lifetime achievement, is particularly gratifying."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry: Robert H. Grubbs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: David A. Spiegel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
F. Albert Cotton Award In Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry: François P. Gabbaï

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE