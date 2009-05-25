LS9 Partners With Procter & Gamble

Biotech start-up LS9 has partnered with consumer products firm Procter & Gamble to develop and commercialize renewable chemicals for P&G products. LS9 uses genetically engineered microbes in what it calls a "one-step fermentation process" to convert feedstocks such as sugarcane and cellulosic biomass into petroleum-like fuels and chemicals. In March, P&G announced that by 2012 it aims to develop and market at least $50 billion in sales of new "sustainable" products.
