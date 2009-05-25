Novartis Will Buy Generics Firm

Novartis has agreed to acquire EBEWE Pharma, an Austria-based producer of generic injectable drugs, for $1.2 billion in cash. The deal will broaden the global market for EBEWE's oncology medicines—Novartis' Sandoz unit is the world's second-largest generics company. EBEWE's product line includes generic versions of key cancer drugs, including paclitaxel, epirubicin, methotrexate, and oxaliplatin. EBEWE's neurological products business is not part of the deal.
